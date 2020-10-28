Police are investigating a reported explosion behind the Mellen Street Park and Ride in the brush that they suspect was caused by a propane tank inside a stolen van, according to the Centralia Police Department.
Interim Commander Dave Clary, who was on the scene Wednesday morning, said the matter was being investigated as an arson.
One adult male sustained injuries during the explosion and was treated by medical personnel, Clary said.
Centralia Police and Riverside Fire Authority responded to the reported explosion at approximately 8:48 a.m. and fire crews had the flames contained shortly after 9 a.m.
Police suspect the reported explosion was caused by a propane tank inside a van that Clary said had been reported stolen on Sept. 24.
The van had been driven off-road and was parked behind the brush next to the Mellen Street Park and Ride. It was not visible from Military Road. It appeared to be a homeless encampment.
