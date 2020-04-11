A Pierce County Sheriff’s Office deputy from Chehalis was involved in a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 31-year-old Lakewood resident in Pierce County on Friday, according to the state patrol.
The Lakewood resident — who had not been identified as of Saturday morning — was driving a 1998 Honda Civic traveling west in the center turn lane at 112th Street and B Street at about 1 p.m. A Pierce County Sheriff’s Office vehicle driven by Eric E. Lopez, 46, of Chehalis, was traveling west on 112th Street approaching B Street with emergency lights activated. With traffic stopped at the intersection of state Route 7 and 112 Street, Lopez’s Ford Explorer patrol vehicle entered into the eastbound lanes to continue traveling west. The vehicle driven by the Lakewood resident turned left in front of the deputy’s vehicle, and the two collided.
Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway on the eastbound shoulder of 112th Street.
Lopez was not injured. The Lakewood resident died.
Two passengers in the Lakewood resident’s vehicle — a 37-year-old Gig Harbor woman and a 39-year-old Kent woman — were injured and transported to area hospitals.
Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. All involved were wearing seat belts. The cause is under investigation by the state patrol.
The road was blocked for nearly five hours.
