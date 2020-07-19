Centralia Train Derailment

Captain Casey McCarthy, of Riverside Fire Authority, looks on over the scene of a derailed train Sunday afternoon near Fifth Street in Centralia.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.comj

Traffic was detoured after several train cars derailed in north Centralia late Sunday afternoon. There were no reported injuries, but crews were still managing the scene around 7:30 p.m. and both North Pearl Street and North Tower Avenue were blocked, along with other nearby roads. Look for more information in Tuesday's edition of The Chronicle. 

Centralia Train Derailment

Crews work to bring in heavy equipment to remove multiple train cars following a derailment near Fifth Street in Centralia.
Centralia Train Derailment

A trash can outside a Centralia residence was damaged following a train derailment near Fifth Street in Centralia.
Centralia Train Derailment

Crews inspect an active scene following a train derailment that toppled street signs near Fifth Street in Centralia.
Centralia Train Derailment

Fifth Street was considered an active scene as crossing guards hold up carts following a train derailment in Centralia.
Centralia Train Derailment

Fifth Street was considered an active scene as crossing guards hold up carts following a train derailment in Centralia.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.