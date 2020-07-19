Traffic was detoured after several train cars derailed in north Centralia late Sunday afternoon. There were no reported injuries, but crews were still managing the scene around 7:30 p.m. and both North Pearl Street and North Tower Avenue were blocked, along with other nearby roads. Look for more information in Tuesday's edition of The Chronicle.
