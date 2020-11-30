Rollover

Emergency crews wrap up the scene of a rollover crash along Highway 12 in Rochester near the intersection of Moon Road SW on Saturday.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

Emergency crews respond to a rollover crash along U.S. Highway 12 in Rochester near the intersection of Moon Road SW on Saturday afternoon. Authorities haven’t released information on this crash as of Monday afternoon. The highway was closed as law enforcement and medical personnel responded. Additional information will be published at chronline.com when it becomes available.

A car involved in a collision at the intersection of Moon Road SW and Highway 12 is seen in Rochester on Saturday.
Emergency crews respond to a rollover crash along Highway 12 in Rochester near the intersection of Moon Road SW
Emergency crews respond to a rollover crash along Highway 12 in Rochester near the intersection of Moon Road SW on Saturday.
A Thurston County ambulance pulls away from the scene of a rollover crash along Highway 12 near Moon Road SW in Rochester on Saturday.
Multiple vehichles were involved in collisions along Highway 12 in Rochester on Saturday as a bumper of another car sits in the middle of the roadway.
Emergency crews respond to a rollover crash along Highway 12 in Rochester near the intersection of Moon Road SW

