Emergency crews respond to a rollover crash along U.S. Highway 12 in Rochester near the intersection of Moon Road SW on Saturday afternoon. Authorities haven’t released information on this crash as of Monday afternoon. The highway was closed as law enforcement and medical personnel responded. Additional information will be published at chronline.com when it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.