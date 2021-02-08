The City of Chehalis is still working on assessing the damage done to the newly-renovated Penny Playground when a possibly-inebriated driver drove through the fence and some playground equipment on Jan. 27.
“It doesn’t look like it by just looking at the fence, but there was significant damage,” said Lilly Wall, recreation manager for the city’s parks and recreation department.
According to the Chehalis Police Department, the vehicle left the roadway at the intersection of Southwest Parkland Drive and Northwest Interstate Avenue and broke through the fence, driving through some playground equipment before coming to rest on the opposite end of the playground.
Criminal charges against the driver, a 23-year-old Chehalis man, are pending toxicology lab results. The driver fled the vehicle after it came to rest and was later transported to the hospital for medical treatment. The driver has not yet been identified by law enforcement.
Penny Playground has yet to be reopened to the public after the completion of a nearly $4 million construction project to improve the park. An official grand opening had been tentatively scheduled for the summer of 2020 but was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic, and the playground has remained closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns.
Wall said that they expect to have a dollar amount for the damage later this week.