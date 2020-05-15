A 23-year-old Lewis County resident has been accused of rape after he reportedly impregnated a 15-year-old girl that he had a sexual relationship with for several months, according to court documents.
Gene A. Carlos II of Pe Ell was charged with four counts of third-degree rape of a child, considered class C felonies, on Wednesday.
According to the probable cause report, on May 11 a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office detective was dispatched to assist Pe Ell Police with a rape investigation.
A counselor with Cascade Mental Health reported that a 15-year-old girl had been impregnated by Carlos. The counselor also noted there were issues with the girl running away to spend time with Carlos over the last several months, according to the report
The detective contacted the girl’s mother who confirmed that her daughter did have a positive pregnancy test and had run away multiple times in the last several months and each time she was found to be with Carlos, according to the report.
When the girl was contacted by the detective, she admitted to having a sexual relationship with Carlos and that he is the only one who could be the father, according to the report.
The girl also denied having conversations about her age with Carlos, however, it was later revealed there were messages saved between the two where Carlos told the girl to report that she lied to him about her age, according to the report.
Additionally, the girl’s mother told police her family has known Carlos since grade school and that he knew how old she was, and another family member recalled having a discussion with Carlos about the girl’s age, according to the report.
When the detective interviewed Carlos, he also acknowledged he had a sexual relationship with the girl after learning she was 15 years old.
The detective also received information that at one point Carlos quit his job and started heading south due to the investigation into his relationship with the girl, but ultimately decided to return back to Pe Ell, according to the report, and other messages indicated Carlos contemplated fleeing to Mexico or Canada.
In Lewis County Superior Court on Wednesday, Deputy Prosecutor Brad Meagher requested bail be set at $10,000, noting that Carlos has no felony history and no warrant history.
Meagher also asked Judge James Lawler to impose a sexual assault protection order and for Carlos to receive a test to determine if he is the father.
Carlos’ attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, asked Lawler to consider an unsecured bail amount, but if a secured bail was necessary that it be no more than $5,000.
Tiller also asked that the buccal swab be deferred to Carlos’ next hearing when he has assigned counsel.
Lawler sided with the defense and set bail at $10,000 unsecured, issued a sexual assault protection order against Carlos and deferred the order on the test to his next hearing.
Carlos’ arraignment hearing is scheduled for June 18.
