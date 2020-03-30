A Packwood man accused of attempting to elude police made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Friday.
Dayn A. Jacobsen, 28, was charged with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office requested bail be set at $20,000.
“He has one felony conviction from October of last year for felony harassment, he has a number of other misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors, he has two active warrants both from Pierce County, apparently non-extraditable, but they are still there,” Deputy Prosecutor Will Halstead said.
Jacobsen’s attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, asked for an unsecured bail, but if a secured bail was necessary, to be in the amount of $5,000.
Jacobsen told Judge James Lawler if he was not released, he would be fired from his job. But Lawler said based on the facts and the warrant history, he would side with the state and set bail at $20,000.
According to the probable cause report, Jacobsen, in a red Ford Mustang convertible, got a police officer’s attention by speeding off from a food mart in Packwood.
“I observed the vehicle roasting the tires with a large cloud of smoke and burning rubber,” the officer wrote in the report. “I observed the vehicle (fishtail) and continue north on Skate Creek (Road) at a high rate of speed.”
According to the report, Jacobsen was driving upwards of 60 miles per hour on Skate Creek Road, a 35 mile per hour zone.
After the officer activated his sirens and attempted to catch up with Jacobsen, he reported he was close enough to Jacobsen’s vehicle to notice he was actively trying to avoid the officer.
The report stated Jacobsen drove into the lane traveling the opposite direction to make a right turn on Craig Road where he almost hit a vehicle approaching the stop sign. He also allegedly disregarded a couple stop signs and swung around a vehicle halted at a stop sign while continuing back toward Skate Creek Road.
The officer then reported Jacobsen attempted to turn onto Silver Road, but quickly realized it was a dead end and tried to turn back around onto Skate Creek Road.
Jacobsen lost control of his vehicle while attempting to turn around and the vehicle ended up in a ditch, according to the report.
Once the vehicle crashed into the ditch, Jacobsen complied with the officer’s orders, exited the vehicle and was detained. According to the report, Jacobsen said he ran because he was concerned about warrants out for him and his suspended driver’s license.
