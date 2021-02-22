Oregon Man Held in Lewis County on $100,000 Bail for Resisting Arrest Charges

A Lewis County Superior Court judge set bail at $100,000 bail for an Oregon man being held on resisting arrest and drug possession charges after the judge at his Feb. 18 preliminary hearing learned that he had an extensive felony history in Oregon.
Alexander Hsiao Fluter, 36, of Beaverton, was arrested Feb. 18 after a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop him for faulty lights and an improperly-displayed front license plate on U.S. Highway 12.
Fluter allegedly refused to pull over and accelerated, crossing over the center and fog lines of the road and kicking up debris, according to Lewis County Superior Court documents.
Fluter allegedly pulled into a driveway, opened the car door and fled the car while it was still moving. The car collided with a large tree, and Flouter allegedly continued to flee on foot, “stating ‘you will have to catch me’ to officers” and continuing to run despite officers repeatedly ordering him to stop and deploying a taser, which bounced off his jacket.
A deputy tackled him, and Fluter allegedly continued to resist until he was placed in handcuffs. Officers confirmed two active felony warrants for Fluter, including one out of Oregon, and found a substance confirmed to be methamphetamine in a backpack in the front seat of the car.
He was booked into the Lewis County Jail at 12:35 a.m. on Feb. 18 and had his preliminary hearing before Judge Joely A. O’Rourke in Lewis County Superior Court at 4 p.m. that same day.
While not included in the official court documents, Deputy Prosecutor Sylvia Irimescu read Fluter’s Oregon history, which includes 10 total felony convictions, including an attempted aggravated murder conviction from 2009. Based on this history and on Fluter’s reported behavior when officers tried to arrest him, O’Rourke approved Irimescu’s request for $100,000 bail.
“I am very, very concerned that he is a flight risk,” she said.
He is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Feb. 25.