Multiple fire crews responded Sunday afternoon to a house fire in downtown Chehalis that injured one person and destroyed the structure, according to Lewis County Fire District 6.
The fire was reported at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Sixth Street and Washington Avenue.
Crews responded, and on the way received reports from dispatch that a person jumped out of a window, fire district 6 Chief Ken Cardinale said. Cardinale said he was not sure of the person's condition at about 2 p.m.
One person was injured and transported to a hospital, he told The Chronicle. Just after 2 p.m., crews were still at the house putting out smoldering areas, but much of the house was destroyed, with large holes visible in the roof.
The Chronicle will update this story when more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.