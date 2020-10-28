In approximately eight to 10 weeks, Centralia Police Department K-9, Pax, will be decked out in his own doggie ballistics vest, providing him added protection when he is called into action.
The ballistics vest comes to the department free of charge as it was donated to the Centralia K-9 Officers Association by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a 501c(3) nonprofit whose mission is to provide bullet-proof and stab-proof vests to dogs working in law enforcement.
According to the nonprofit’s website, the organization has donated more than 4,070 ballistics vests to K-9 units around the country since they started in 2009.
All of the ballistics vests donated by Vested Interest in K9s are compliant with the U.S. National Institute of Justice’s (NIJ) standards, according to their website, and they boast that all of them are manufactured in the U.S. as well.
According to Centralia Police Chief Stacy Denham, the department became aware of Vested Interest in K9s charitable work through Pax’s handler, officer Ruben Ramirez, who keeps his ear to the ground on potential donation opportunities for the unit.
“They became aware of it because there are special forums (for K-9 officers) and things like that,” Denham said. “It was something that officer Ramirez, one of our K-9 officers, actually applied for when he became aware of what they were doing.”
Ramirez was not available to comment for this story.
The fact that the ballistics vest was donated is significant because buying it likely wasn’t in the cards for the department. Denham said the K-9 unit is mostly funded through donations to the Centralia K-9 Officers Association and other fundraising opportunities they create.
A quick search on the internet will show that dog ballistics vests that are NIJ-compliant can run from as little as $800 to as much as $2,000.
Vested Interest in K9s argues that providing law enforcement dogs with protective equipment like a bullet-/stab-proof vest is valuable not only for the K-9’s life, but also for the agency because it means you are protecting a substantial investment in department resources.
Denham found the point to be salient.
“Having a K-9 and training one up and getting the right one is a long, lengthy process,” Denham said.
Of course, in addition to being a lengthy process, it’s one that costs money, too. Denham said most of the costs are for the training, handling and purchase of the dog, but it can get even more expensive if the K-9 isn’t a good fit for the job.
“We may spend $5,000 on a K-9 to go through essentially a month of training and the K-9 isn’t good enough (for our standards),” Denham said.
