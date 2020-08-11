A box truck was fully engulfed in flames on Interstate 5 in Chehalis by the Chamber of Commerce Way overpass on Tuesday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
There were no injuries reported from the incident and it is yet to be determined what caused the fire, said trooper Will Finn Tuesday evening.
According to Finn, the WSP responded to the scene near milepost 77 at 2:51 p.m. and fire personnel put out the fire about a half hour later.
The on ramps from Chamber of Commerce Way were closed but traffic was able to creep by as the fire burned, Finn said.
