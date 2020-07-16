Members of the Lewis County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team reportedly seized 24 pounds of methamphetamine as well as $535,000 worth of fentanyl pills and heroin in two separate busts just six days apart from each other, according to two JNET press releases.
The first bust came on July 7 during a traffic stop of a van on Interstate 5, according to a release.
Gabriel Angel Diaz-Noriega, of Mexico, and Norberto Becerra, of Bakersfield, California, were arrested and both were held on $100,000 bails, according to the release.
According to the Lewis County Jail roster, Diaz-Noriega was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
On July 7, members of JNET conducted a traffic stop on I-5 on a white Dodge Caravan, rented out of California, that was being driven by Diaz-Noriega.
While contacting the occupants in the vehicle, which included Dia-Noriega, Becerra and a woman with three small children who were not arrested, nervous indicators and different stories warranted the deployment of Centralia Police Officer Ruben Ramirez and K-9 Pax to search the vehicle which produced a positive alert on the van, according to the release.
During the search, a hidden compartment in the floorboard was revealed, containing 24 pounds of methamphetamine.
Becerra was reportedly seated above the drugs.
During interviews with Becerra, it was explained that the drugs were to be delivered to a Washington state recipient, according to the release.
Becerra has posted his $100,000 bail and both he and Diaz-Noriega have an arraignment and trial setting hearings scheduled for Thursday.
About a week after this finding, on Monday, July 13, JNET was able to seize 26,000 fentanyl pills, 1011 grams of heroin and a loaded firearm from a vehicle within the boundaries of Lewis County, according to a release.
Erika Cardenas-Sanchez, 32, of Phoenix, Arizona; Adam Collier, 36, of Scottsdale, Arizona; Marlen Cardenas, 19, of Phoenix, and a 17-year-old juvenile female, also of Phoenix, were arrested.
One child was in the vehicle during the arrest and was placed into protective custody with Child Protective Services, according to a release.
“The street value of the drugs seized is approximately $535,000,” a press release reads. “With the current opioid epidemic, this is a significant seizure and directly impacts our community’s safety.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.