The Napavine Police Department is seeking information on a burglary at Farm House Equipment on Hamilton Road.
The incident is believed to have occurred between 7 and 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 31. Responding officers found that someone had damaged the gate to the business and stole a Dodge Ram 1500, a black Cascade flatbed trailer, a small ATV and a Roxor side-by-side. A tractor was also reported stolen.
Anyone with information on the incident is advised to contact the Napavine Police Department at 360-262-9888.