A man who died last week in a motorcycle crash in south Thurston County has been identified.
John Schweitzer, 49, of Rochester died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck, Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock said Monday.
About 4:45 p.m. May 5, Schweitzer was headed east in the 9200 block of James Road Southwest, Thurston County Sheriff's Office Lt. Ray Brady said. He lost control of his motorcycle, crossed the road's center line and crashed into some trees, he said.
He died at the scene, Brady said.
