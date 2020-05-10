A 38-year-old Tacoma man was injured and transported to Harborview Medical Center after his motorcycle rear-ended a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 12 in Glenoma Saturday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Larry J. Sifrit was traveling west on a 2017 Harley-Davidson at about 8 p.m. behind a 2019 Ford F-250 near mile marker 106 when the crash occurred. The truck, driven by 52-year-old Randle resident Janet R. Brenestahl, began to turn left to the Glenoma Fire Hall when Sifrit collided with the back of the truck.
Brenestahl and a 9-year-old passenger were not injured. Both were wearing seat belts.
Both vehicles were totaled, according to the state patrol.
The cause is still under investigation.
