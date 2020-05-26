A 57-year-old woman who crashed her motorcycle near Tenino Sunday was taken to a Seattle hospital in critical condition, a nursing supervisor said Monday.
About 2 p.m. Sunday, the woman was headed north on state Route 507, about a mile south of Tenino, when she hit some gravel, Trooper Ryan Burke said.
That caused the motorcycle to “high side,” then her helmet came off before the bike crashed, he said. She was reportedly unconscious after the crash, Burke said.
She was taken to Tenino High School where a helicopter picked her up to take her to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
