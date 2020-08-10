A Lacey man died after he reportedly drove his motorcycle across the centerline of State Route 508 near Cinebar and hit an oncoming vehicle Sunday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.
According to the incident summary, at 2:08 p.m. Morgan C. Bennett, 33, was driving his motorcycle westbound on SR 508 near milepost 21 when he crossed the centerline of the highway while going around a curve and hit an oncoming vehicle being driven by a 49-year-old Morton woman.
Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the State Patrol, and as of Monday, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision.
The Morton woman was wearing a seatbelt during the crash and did not report any injuries.
