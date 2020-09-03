A motorcyclist was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center Wednesday evening when the biker rammed into the back of a car on U.S. Highway 12 near Mary’s Corner, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The state patrol determined that alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the collision, though charges are pending for the 60-year-old Aberdeen man who was allegedly driving too fast when he ran into the bumper of a 63-year-old Onalaska man driving a Toyota Camry.
According to the WSP’s incident summary, at about 5:24 p.m. on Wednesday, the Onalaska man was driving eastbound on Highway 12 when he slowed down for traffic at Larmon Road. The motorcyclist was reportedly driving too fast and was unable to slow down in time before he hit the back of the Camry.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet during the time of the collision.
The Onalaska man was not injured during the collision, but his car had reportable damage and was towed away from the scene.
