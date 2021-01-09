A Mossyrock man has been arrested and is facing charges that include controlled substance homicide after a woman he allegedly sold drugs to died of an overdose.
Joshua Ryan Jacobs, 34, allegedly sold five fentanyl pills under the name “Cookie” to the woman, identified in court documents as Layla Horton.
He made his first appearance in Lewis County Superior Court Friday.
Jacobs sent a text message to Horton on Nov. 9 — the day before her death — advising her to try one half of a dose first and telling her to be careful, according to court documents. Horton replied that she had taken a whole dose. She did not reply to Horton’s next text message wishing her a “good, safe rest of the night,” sent at about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 10. She was found dead inside her Mossyrock residence later that day.
Toxicology and autopsy findings showed that Horton had lethal amounts of fentanyl in her blood, according to Lewis County Superior Court documents, and that she died of acute fentanyl poisoning.
Following an investigation by the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET), Jacobs was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail at 1:10 p.m. on Jan. 7 on one count of controlled substance homicide and one count of possession of a controlled substance, heroin. He was being held on $25,000 bail Friday night.
An arraignment has been scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.