A Morton man who allegedly “sucker punched” a man trying to break up a fight at a party made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Monday.
Rylan M. Collette, 21, was charged with second-degree assault.
Lewis County Deputy Prosecutor Paul Masiello requested bail be set at $10,000 and a no-contact order to protect the alleged victim. Collette had already posted bail and appeared out of custody.
Collette’s attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, said the no-contact order was not necessary but had no objections to the bail amount.
Judge James Lawler agreed with the state and set bail at $10,000 with a no-contact order keeping Collette 500 feet away from the alleged victim.
According to the probable cause report, On May 2 a Lewis County Sheriff’s deputy was advised of a possible felony assault where the victim had been sent to Arbor Health Morton Hospital with a severely swollen left eye and a possible concussion.
Morton Hospital personnel said an MRI and X-Ray had shown a possible broken left eye socket, according to the report.
The deputy was able to contact a woman who stated she was at a party with the victim in the field of a residence on Peters Road in Randle where a fight broke out.
The woman said the victim intervened to break the fight up by pulling one of the men away from the other. While doing so, Collette allegedly “sucker punched” the victim, causing the injuries to his face.
Later, the victim provided a statement that was consistent with statements police had already compiled, according to court documents
A woman who was with Collette told police she believed Collette was acting in self defense of the man the victim was pulling away, according to the report.
Law enforcement eventually contacted Collette and placed him under arrest. Collette’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for June 11.
