The Centralia Police Department reports that the 5-year-old who went missing with her mother, who is not her legal guardian, last Friday was found in the Seattle area, according to a press release.
On June 24, Marigny-Gauge Laveau was reportedly taken from her legal guardian by Mahalia Laveau, 37, her biological mother.
According to the release, there is no evidence that Marigny-Gauge Laveau was harmed during the time she was missing.
A statewide search warrant for Mahalia Laveau was issued and on Wednesday the two were found in the Seattle area. Mahalia Laveau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree custodial interference and was booked into the Lewis County Jail at about 7:50 p.m. and her bail was set at $100,000, according to the Lewis County Jail roster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.