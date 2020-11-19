A minor 2.9-magnitude earthquake was felt near Onalaska Thursday afternoon. Although calls came into the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Lewis County Emergency Management was made aware of the incident, emergency responders were not dispatched, as there was no concern of structural damage. Deputy Director of Emergency Management Andy Caldwell said no response was warranted due to the low magnitude of the quake.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was detected 1 kilometer west/southwest of Onalaska, 22.4 kilometers below the surface.
“If we have a catastrophic earthquake, a lot of bridges in Lewis County could be impassable, so it’s always good to think about alternate routes, how you’re going to let your family know you’re okay, things like that,” Caldwell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.