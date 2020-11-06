A Mineral man accused of attempting to light his father’s house on fire pleaded guilty to an arson charge and was subsequently sentenced to a little more than 15 months in prison in Lewis County Superior Court on Sept. 28.
David J. Otis, 39, pleaded guilty to first-degree arson-domestic violence while a harassment charge was dismissed, per his plea agreement.
Superior Court Judge Andrew Toynbee sentenced Otis to a little more than 15 months in prison, 18 months of community custody and $600 in fees and fines, court records show.
Additionally, a no-contact order was entered requiring Otis to stay at least 500 feet away from his father. The expiration date on the no-contact order is listed as October of 2099, according to court documents.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 26 a Lewis County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the Mineral Market in Mineral after it was reported that Otis had attempted to burn down a residence on Maple Lane that was occupied by his father and his father’s wife, who is partially blind.
The officer was met by two witnesses who said they first heard an argument between Otis and his father taking place at their house, then observed Otis leave the house and run away from the area on foot.
The witnesses reportedly gave chase to Otis because they had a feeling his father was in need of help, which is how they ended up at Mineral Market.
The deputy located Otis a short distance away and placed him under arrest based on an active misdemeanor warrant unrelated to the Aug. 26 incident.
In an interview with the deputy, Otis stated he had got into an argument with his father and wanted to “get his attention.” Otis reportedly decided to pour gasoline throughout the house.
According to Otis’ father, his son attempted to light the gasoline, but failed to get it to ignite.
The father confirmed with police that they had been in an argument and divulged that Otis was in the bathroom for a significant period of time so he asked him to hurry up.
This, Otis’ father told police, was what started the argument and alleged his son subsequently retrieved a canister of gasoline and began pouring it throughout the house.
He added that while the two witnesses were chasing Otis, he was helping his wife, who he said was “mostly blind,” get out of the house.
The deputy got permission to search the house and found traces of the gasoline throughout the house. He was unable to find the lighter Otis allegedly used, but found several other lighters around the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.