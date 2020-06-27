A man who died overnight Friday in a Rochester mobile home fire has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner's Office.
The resident of the mobile home was Edward S. Danielson, 79, of Rochester, Coroner Gary Warnock said. His autopsy is set for Monday, he said.
About 11:50 p.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to reports of smoke and flames in the 18600 block of Hilt Street Southwest, a dead-end road off U.S. Route 12, The Olympian reported.
The fire moved quickly and spread to a storage shed and two other small structures on the property, according to Captain Lanette Dyer, public information officer for West Thurston Fire.
