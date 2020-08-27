A man was airlifted to a Seattle hospital Tuesday evening after his pickup went off the road and crashed near Bucoda, Thurston County Sheriff's Office says.
Deputies responded to the crash in the 20700 block of Tono Road Southeast just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lt. Ray Brady told The Olympian.
A witness reported the Chevy pickup went off the road and down a steep enbankment, into a ditch, Brady said, where it struck a cluster of trees.
The 59-year-old Alaska man driving the pickup was trapped inside, Brady said, and the underside of the truck partially caught fire. Witnesses used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out, Brady said. The Tenino and Bucoda fire departments also responded to the scene and were able to get the man out of the pickup.
The man suffered serious injuries and was transported to Bucoda, where he was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seatle, Brady said. He was the only person in the pickup, and his was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
It did not appear he had been wearing a seatbelt, Brady said. There was no evidence that the driver was impaired in the office's crash report.
