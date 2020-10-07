A 19-year-old Centralia man accused of stealing a man’s Playstation controller and holding him at gunpoint with a fake firearm is being held in custody of the Lewis County Jail on a $100,000 bail.
Javier Robles was charged with first-degree robbery and tampering with a witness on Monday at his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the alleged robbery started as an agreement between a man to sell a Playstation controller to Robles for $25.
Robles and the man met at the Starbucks parking lot on Harrison Avenue. The man told police he arrived, got into the passenger seat of Robles’ car and further discussed the price of the controller.
Then, according to the affidavit, Robles snatched the controller out of the man’s hands and he ran across the parking lot with it. The man said he chased Robles and tackled him to the ground. The victim was about to put Robles in a headlock when he pulled out what appeared to be a gun.
The man told police he thought he was going to be shot so he ran away.
While police spoke with the man, he reportedly got a message from Robles stating, “U better not snitch.”
Officers were able to locate Robles the next day, who was reportedly climbing out of a window in an apparent attempt to run from the officers when they arrived at his residence.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the house and found that the gun was a replica firearm.
