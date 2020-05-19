The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man who was reported missing Monday afternoon while picking ferns near Ashford.
The man was identified as Hun Kim, 60, an Asian male who stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Kim does not speak English and has memory issues, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
According to a news release, search and rescue crews were wrapping up an effort to find another missing person picking ferns near Ashford when a deputy was flagged down on the side of the road by a man who said his brother, Kim, was also missing.
The first missing fern picker, identified as Pok Brewer, 68, was found safe Monday afternoon.
Kim was reportedly last seen at noon on Monday near the Beaver Creek Ravine. Crews started searching for him Monday but were not successful. They resumed the search Tuesday morning accompanied by various search and rescue agencies, including Lewis County Search and Rescue — Packwood.
