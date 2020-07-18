A 58-year-old Puyallup man was injured after crashing his vehicle while attempting to avoid a coyote while traveling on state Route 7 south of Elbe in Lewis County Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Keith K. Nelson was transported to Arbor Health Morton Hospital and later ticketed for not having insurance.
He was driving north near mile marker 16 in a 1988 Suzuki Samurai when the coyote entered the roadway at about 12:25 p.m. His vehicle left the road to the right, rolled over and came to rest on its roof in the northbound lane.
