A man driving a minivan died early Friday morning after he driving the wrong way on a one-way lane adjacent to Interstate 5 in Centralia at a high rate of speed, crossing Harrison Avenue and crashing into a gas station, according to the Centralia Police Department.
Centralia Interim Police Chief Stacy Denham had minimal details to provide, but told The Chronicle the incident occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.
“The vehicle was going the wrong direction on the collector-distributor lanes, so it was going northbound in the southbound lanes at a high rate of speed,” Denham said. “When he approached Harrison Avenue, he veered left, went over the center median, crossed Harrison Avenue, jumped the curve and into the parking lot of the Chevron at a high rate of speed, I don’t know how fast.”
The car reportedly went broadside and struck a couple of the gas pumps and a support pole, said Denham.
“Unfortunately the driver did not survive,” Denham said.
