A man attempted to lure a 6-year-old girl away from Meridian Park in northeast Lacey late last week, police say.
About 1 p.m. Thursday, a 13-year-old girl and her 6-year-old cousin were playing at the park when a man approached the younger girl and tried to reach for her, according to police.
The older girl began yelling at him and the man left the area in a black SUV.
The man is described as a thin white man in his 30s with some facial hair and he was last seen wearing a green jacket, khaki pants and Nike Jordan shoes.
Police recommend these safety tips for children:
— Be aware of your surroundings.
— Travel in groups.
— Do not talk to, go anywhere or engage with strangers.
— Make noise if someone makes you feel uncomfortable.
— Fight back if making noise doesn't help.
— Tell a trusted adult as soon as possible.
Anyone with information about the man who attempted to reach for the child is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740.
