A 38-year-old Hoodsport man was airlifted from the scene of a crash that involved a Rochester logging vehicle on State Route 101 at Purdy Canyon around 5 a.m. Friday morning.
The man was driving northbound in a Chevrolet Silverado when the car left the roadway, rolled and ended up on its roof in the northbound lane, where it was struck by a logging vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest in the northbound ditch.
The driver of the logging vehicle, a 32-year-old man from Rochester, was uninjured and reported the incident, according to Washington State Patrol. The Hoodsport man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Washington State Patrol has determined that the Hoodsport driver caused the crash and the incident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.