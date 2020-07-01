A transient man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman near the South Gold Street viaduct made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Monday.
Tony L. Jackson, 53, was charged with third-degree rape.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 20 a Centralia Police Officer responded to a reported rape near the 800 block of South Gold Street.
There, the officer contacted a woman who stated she was walking from her residence to a friend’s house when a man named “Tony,” subsequently identified as Jackson, asked her for directions.
The alleged victim told police that she said she couldn’t help him, but Jackson reportedly kept trying to get her to come closer and follow him.
Near the South Gold Street viaduct, Jackson allegedly attempted to hold the woman close and kiss her, according to the affidavit, but she kept telling him “no.”
Shortly thereafter, Jackson allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, according to the affidavit.
On June 28, the officer was able to contact Jackson who initially admitted to talking with the alleged victim but denied any physical contact between them, according to the affidavit.
Police also asked Jackson if it was possible that the alleged victim did not want to have sex with him even if she didn’t say no, and Jackson stated that is probably what occurred.
Jackson told police he asked the woman, “do you want to do this or not?” Jackson said she replied with, “Somewhat … not really,” according to the affidavit.
“I should have just walked off,” Jackson told police.
In court on Monday, Superior Court Judge James Lawler set bail at $10,000 and issued a sexual assault no contact order to protect the alleged victim.
Lawler scheduled Jackson’s arraignment hearing for July 2.
