A 32-year-old Kirkland man accused of raping a woman over the course of 11 years made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Monday.
Alexander George Middleton, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, both domestic violence offenses.
The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office asked a judge to keep Middleton’s bail at $100,000, which Middleton had already posted, and asked for a domestic violence no contact order to protect the victim.
Middleton’s defense attorney had no objections.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 23, the Centralia Police Department received a report from the alleged victim stating she had been raped by Middleton for the past 11 years.
The woman told police Middleton had first raped her while she was a college student living in Seattle, and then of additional instances of sexual abuse in 2012, 2018 and 2020.
The woman also noted that not all of her sexual encounters with Middleton were non-consensual, according to the affidavit.
Police were able to collect several text messages between Middleton and the woman where he admits to sexually abusing her while she was asleep.
When a Centralia Police officer contacted Middleton and read the text messages back to him, Middleton admitted to sending them and said he only did so to “get through” because he and the alleged victim had been fighting.
However, when the officer asked Middleton if he raped the alleged victim, he denied doing so.
The woman told police she was reporting the abuse because she did not want Middleton to rape anyone else.
Middleton’s next hearing is scheduled for July 16.
