None of his predecessors became chief of police while staring down the barrel of a pandemic that has currently claimed more than 170,000 American lives, while thousands of Americans still protest on a daily basis calling for a host of reforms in policing, but that is the position Stacy Denham, Centralia’s new police chief, finds himself in.
This unique situation was a topic of discussion between Denham and his wife after it was announced he would become Centralia’s 24th chief of police on Aug. 11.
Denham’s wife had one small query for her husband: what do you do?
His response was short and to the point.
“My best,” Denham told his wife.
Denham rose through the ranks of the Centralia Police Department to become chief of police, and admittedly, wasn’t that interested in the position he holds now about five years ago — he was happy with his role as a patrol sergeant.
But a lot has changed since then and now.
The ball started rolling when a Southern California import by the name of Carl Nielsen, Centralia’s 23rd chief of police, came to town in 2015 and things started to change around the department.
“Chief Nielsen really started pushing me to go towards (a leadership position),” Denham explained. “Initially, it was a hard push because I wasn’t all that interested. And as time went on you start learning ... you get different kinds of training and you realize, ‘maybe this is something I’d be interested in.’”
It was in 2017 when Denham went to a three-month national law enforcement training program at the FBI headquarters, known as Quantico, in Virginia that it became evident to him being a police chief was something he wanted.
“That was kind of the push to really grease the skids for getting that idea that maybe this would be something I’d be interested in doing,” Denham said.
After his time at the national program, Denham, in essence, became Nielsen’s understudy. Denham found Nielsen tasking him with more administrative duties like dealing with the budget or asking him how he would handle a particular situation. He also pushed Denham to go back to school and finish his degree, which he did through online courses at Liberty University while he was still working.
Nielsen had made it known his time as chief would be over in 2020 and that Denham needed to be prepared should he get the call from City Manager Rob Hill, who ultimately decides who is hired as chief of police.
And sure enough, the call eventually came.
Now, with Denham in the driver’s seat of the department, he aspires to continue to foster an environment that gives officers leadership experience — much like the environment he was in under Nielsen.
“One thing I am very passionate about is mentoring and driving people and allowing people to get leadership experience,” Denham said. “Because like it or not, if you’re in law enforcement, you are a leader in your community … no matter what your rank is.”
But with aspirations come challenges, too, and Denham did not shy away from the glaring issue of the current political climate with policing in America.
“As far as accountability, we have a very robust accountability, use-of-force review process that we already have in our system and that we take very seriously,” Denham said.
Denham is also cognizant that he works in an environment that is resistant to change, adding that humans are naturally resistant to change, not just police officers. But nonetheless, he said he believes change is necessary, regardless of who is calling for it.
“I am a staunch believer in that if you aren’t changing, you are falling behind,” Denham said. “Technology changes, and with technology, people change, their viewpoints change … we have to be able to change with it.”
According to Denham, the ongoing protests have put a strain on recruiting new officers. But Denham also views it as an opportunity to redefine who law enforcement is.
He looks at it from a macro perspective, noting that policing — like all things — ebbs and flows. “If you go all the way back to the 60s and the Civil Rights marches and stuff like that, a lot of people didn’t want to be police officers and they had a very negative connotation,” Denham said.
But that changed in the 1980s.
“You had Miami Vice and these types of movies that really highlighted law enforcement, and then next thing you know it was like law enforcement couldn’t do anything wrong.”
“But then Rodney King hit,” Denham added. “Next thing you know law enforcement couldn’t do anything right again.”
Next, 9/11 hit and then police officers were viewed in a positive light again.
“This is just another one of those things where we have to redefine who we are, we have to redefine ourselves every time one of these things happens.”
