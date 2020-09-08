The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office announced it has mobilized state firefighters to assist local crews who are still trying to contain the Bordeaux Fire in Thurston County several miles north of Rochester, Tuesday evening in a news release.
State Patrol Chief John Batiste made the decision to get the help of state firefighting resources at 4 p.m. at the request of West Regional Fire Authority Fire Chief Russ Kaleiwahea.
According to the release, the fire began at around 1:58 p.m. Reports from West Thurston Fire Authority’s Facebook page said the fire was located near Mima Road Southwest and Bordeaux Road Southwest.
The Bordeaux fire is reportedly burning in grass, timber and brush, the release states.
The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray is also helping coordinate assistance for the state firefighters.
According to West Thurston County Fire Authority’s Facebook page, a Level 3 evacuation order is in place in Mima Road Southwest, from Bordeaux Road South to Mima Gate Road. A level 2 evacuation order is in place for a mile radius surrounding the affected area.
For those affected by the wildfire and need assistance, including help with shelter, you can call the American Red Cross at 571-595-7723.
