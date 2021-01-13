A Lewis County woman has been charged for intentionally voting twice in the November 2020 presidential election.
Leslie A. Parmelee, 50, Centralia, allegedly printed out her ballot online on Oct. 9 and submitted it to the Lewis County Auditor’s Office through the mail. The Auditor’s Office mailed Parmelee’s mail-in ballot that same day, and Parmelee submitted it at the Centralia College ballot box. When contacted by a detective with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Parmelee said that she was confused by the voting system and thought she should have already received her mail-in ballot by the time she printed out her ballot.
She said she submitted both the printed and the official mail-in ballot “to ensure at least one of her ballots made it in,” according to Lewis County Superior Court records.
Court documents did not indicate what candidates she supported.
She is not currently in custody, and is scheduled for an arraignment hearing in Lewis County Superior Court on Jan. 21.
Repeat voting is classified as a Class C felony and carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
