Lewis County will receive $673,428 from the Washington Health Care Authority (HCA) after commissioners approved a contract Monday effective until September of 2022.
The county uses HCA funding for two community prevention and wellness initiatives in Centralia and Morton aimed at stifling the opioid epidemic.
“Just a couple of incredible programs that we’re able to do and unfortunately haven’t had enough time to talk about and highlight as much as I would like to in the last year,” Public Health and Social Services Director J.P. Anderson said.
The programs include parenting education, youth mentoring, drug take-back events and special prevention events and marketing, Anderson said.
The Chehalis and Morton Prevention Coalitions are both hosting a drug take-back event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
