Starting Monday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office will open on a limited basis to do fingerprinting services.
The Lewis County Law and Justice Center, which houses the Sheriff’s Office, also reopens Monday.
“With our office being part of the LJC, there will be limited room for waiting; however, the Sheriff’s Office area will be marked and cordoned off to ensure safety and social distancing,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking that people continue to do public records requests, renew concealed pistol licenses and report crimes remotely.
Fingerprinting will be done for Lewis County residents only by appointment every half hour from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We are excited to be able to reopen our fingerprint services to the public performed by our staff,” said Sheriff Rob Snaza. “In light of everything going on, we will continue to face constraints on the amount of people we are able to serve during this trying time, so we encourage citizens to continue using our other services by mail, electronically, or by phone.”
Fingerprinting appointments can be made during business hours by calling 360-748-9286. During fingerprinting, cloth facemasks/nose-mouth coverings will be required of the public, and our employees will also be using proper personal protective equipment.
