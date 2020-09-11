Due to a lack of deputies on the force for the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, their hand was forced to pull out of the Lewis County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, said Sheriff Rob Snaza.
The decision to pull the Sheriff’s Office’s lone detective that worked with JNET’s seven-man unit was made in July.
“As much as we had success with JNET — we’re down four officers,” Snaza explained. “... I don’t want it to affect our patrol responses so we had to adapt.”
Snaza added that it is actually the second time this year his office has had to pull officers off from JNET.
Back when the COVID-19 pandemic was picking up, two officers with the Sheriff’s Office were assigned to a street crimes unit that worked under JNET, but they were pulled away for the same reason, Snaza said.
Over the course of 2020, the Sheriff’s Office has experienced an exodus of officers for one reason or another, Snaza said, that has resulted in them being down four deputies.
“It wasn’t fair to Centralia or Chehalis (Police Departments) to be a part of something that we were pulling resources from,” Snaza said.
Centralia Police Chief Stacy Denham, whose department now represents half of JNET’s six-man unit, said he understood the decision because it seems like every law enforcement agency is dealing with staff shortages or budget issues.
“Our primary function is to serve the community the best we can,” Denham said. “... How you best serve the community is by responding to calls and helping them on a daily basis. Doing what (JNET) is doing is also serving, but the priority is always to serve right there when you need it.”
But on the other side, it is not ideal to take away officers from a unit that has been responsible for a host of busts on illegal marijuana growing operations, a bust that yielded 24 pounds of methamphetamine being transported on Interstate 5 and another bust where they seized what was estimated to be $535,000 worth of fentanyl and heroin, all in 2020.
“It’s not ideal, when you get used to working as a team, you take away one piece of that team, it affects the balance of what you can and can’t do,” Denham said.
He added: “But it is not going to impact us in a way that we can’t get the job done.”
The fear — which Denham says is “always a concern” — looming over JNET’s shoulder is if more departments have staff shortages and, in turn, pull their officers from the unit.
Denham said as it stands right now, JNET is made up of three Centralia Police officers, a Chehalis Police officer, a Department of Corrections officer and a Drug Enforcement Administration agent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.