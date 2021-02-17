The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has released information on a registered sex offender who was recently released from the Lewis County Jail.
Steven S. Knittle, 54, who has no permanent address, has been convicted on several sexual offenses, the most recent being three counts of indecent exposure to a person under 14 years old and two counts of indecent exposure with sexual motivation in 1998. He was additionally convicted on indecent exposure charges in 1992, 1995 and 1997.
Knittle has been registered in the county in the past, and he is not wanted at this time.
If you have any questions, you’re encouraged to contact Det. Jamey McGinty or Special Services Chief Kevin Engelbertson at 360-748-9286.