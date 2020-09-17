A Portland man accused of leading Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a 30-mile pursuit down Interstate 5 from the Bethel Church parking lot in Napavine to the Castle Rock area made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Wednesday.
Mario L. Allen, 35, was charged with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and possession of methamphetamine on Wednesday.
The affidavit of probable cause gives the following account of the pursuit:
On Tuesday, Sept. 15, a Lewis County Sheriff’s deputy, who was in plain clothes and driving an unmarked patrol car, noticed a vehicle in the Bethel Church parking lot in Napavine that did not have a rear license plate.
A woman reportedly got in the vehicle and then the driver, later identified as Allen, left the lot onto Rush Road.
The deputy attempted to stop Allen’s vehicle for an infraction based on the missing license plate, but Allen reportedly did not stop when the deputy activated his lights and siren.
A short while later, a second deputy who was in a marked patrol car and in full uniform joined the pursuit.
Allen then headed southbound on Interstate 5 from exit 72 with both deputies in pursuit. Allen initially was reported driving at 90 miles per hour but would reach a speed of 115 miles per hour during the chase.
All the while, Allen was reportedly weaving between lanes of traffic.
Deputies would chase Allen down to the Castle Rock area — approximately a 30-mile pursuit — where he got off I-5 on exit 46 and came to a complete stop in the 5200 block of Pleasant Hill Road.
A deputy detained Allen on suspicion of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and a search subsequent to his arrest found a container with a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
In Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday, Deputy Prosecutor Will Halstead requested that bail for Allen be set at $25,000 while his defense attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, asked for an unsecured bail amount, noting that the pursuit began with an officer not in uniform and driving an unmarked patrol car.
However, Tiller’s argument fell on deaf ears for Superior Court Judge James Lawler, who added that Allen’s response to the second deputy, who was in a marked patrol car and in uniform, was no different.
Lawler sided with the state and set bail at $25,000.
Allen is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 24.
