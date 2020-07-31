The Lewis County Board of Commissioners is seeking applicants to fill a vacant seat on the Lewis County Fire District 2 Board. Fire District 2 serves the Toledo area.
Interested individuals must live within the district and should submit an application, resume and letter of interest to Rieva Lester, clerk of the Lewis County Board of Commissioners in person at room 210 of the Chehalis courthouse at 351 NW North St. in Chehalis, by mail at the same address or by email at BOCC@LewisCountyWA.gov, with “attention Rieva Lester” in the subject line.
Applications are available at:
lewiscountywa.gov/offices/commissioners/%0bbocc-news/lewis-county-accepting-applications-lewis-county-fire-district-2/
Submissions are due by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
The BOCC will appoint the applicant to the vacant position as outlined in state law. The appointment will continue through the next general election.
A map of the district is available at maps.lewiscountywa.gov/maps/EmergServices/FireDistMaps/firedist_02.pdf.
