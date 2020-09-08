Effective immediately, Lewis County declared a total burn ban Tuesday, prohibiting all outdoor burning, including recreational fires.
Only liquid gas or propane camp stoves that do not use solid briquettes and have on/off controls are allowed.
“This decision was made due to the continued and worsening dry season and wind conditions,” states a news release from county Fire Marshal Doyle Sanford.
The burn ban will be in effect until it is rescinded by the Lewis County Board of Commissioners.
