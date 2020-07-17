Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, Lewis County will enact burn restrictions on outdoor burning for all unincorporated areas.
“After careful review of the current and extended weather forecast, the Lewis County Commissioners, Community Development Director and Fire Marshal have determined that current weather conditions within Lewis County have created substantial fire dangers,” according to a news release from the county.
Recreational campfires in designated campgrounds are exempt if built in a metal, stone or brick ring 8 inches above the ground, and following other guidelines.
The restrictions do apply to applicants with an open burn permit.
The restrictions will remain in effect until rescinded by the Lewis County commission.
