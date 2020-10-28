The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that a level III sex offender has registered at a new address in Lewis County.
David Lee Brosius, also known as David Lee Posey Jr., 34, has registered to live in the 800 block of Evans Road in Toledo.
Brosius is required to register as a sex offender due to a 2004 conviction in Lewis County Juvenile Court of two counts of indecent liberties by forced compulsion and two counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. He was convicted again in 2004 of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation. As an adult, he has also been convicted of robbery and residential burglary, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Brosius is classified as a level III sex offender, meaning authorities believe he is at the highest risk to reoffend.
He is described as a white male standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 285 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
