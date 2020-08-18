The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that level 3 sex offender Sean R. Butler, 23, had registered to live at an address in the 2500 block of North Pearl Street in Centralia.
Butler is required to register as a sex offender due to a 2018 conviction in Lewis County Superior Court on two counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and one count of viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Between the ages of 18 and 20 years old, Butler allegedly had conversations with girls as young as 13 that led to mutual sharing of nude images over social media, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Butler was sentenced to 29 months in prison. Based on the convictions, he has been classified as a level 3 sex offender, the category considered most likely to reoffend.
Butler is described as a white male standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
