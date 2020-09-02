A Lakewood woman accused of stealing a vehicle and eluding police did not appear Tuesday for her court hearing and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Jazmyne L. McCorvey, 26, was charged with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle on Aug. 12.
McCorvey was issued a summons to appear in Superior Court on Tuesday, but did not show up and Judge Joely O’Rourke issued a $25,000 warrant for her arrest.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, at 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 5, a Centralia police officer was dispatched to a reported theft at Safeway on Harrison Avenue.
The reporting party told police there were two suspects, a male and a female, later identified as McCorvey, that left in a silver Dodge Durango with no license plates and a temporary registration. Police were also told that they were believed to be the same suspects from a theft at an outlet store nearly two hours prior.
When the officer located the suspect vehicle, she pulled them over in the 1300 block of Lum Road. But the suspects took off as soon as the officer got out of her patrol car, according to the affidavit.
Another officer attempted to stop the suspects at the intersection of Haviland Street and Belmont Avenue, but the suspect vehicle managed to get around the patrol car by driving up onto the sidewalk. The officers lost sight of the suspects after that, according to the affidavit.
Five days later, police learned that the Yelm Police Department had pursued a male and female suspect with the same Dodge Durango later in the evening on Aug. 5 and that the suspect vehicle had been reported stolen early that morning.
McCorvey was arrested by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 10 and Centralia Police officers confirmed that she was the same female from Safeway video footage.
