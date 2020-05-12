A Lakewood man accused of eluding law enforcement on Interstate 5 made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Monday.
Nathanael J. Oury, 19, was charged with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and third-degree assault.
Lewis County Deputy Prosecutor Joe Bassetti requested bail be set at $50,000 due to the nature of Oury’s offense.
“During the attempt to elude, he hit triple-digit speeds for miles followed by a car accident, and then what ended up being nearly a separate incident … with the assault in the third degree at the hospital, i think those both show a disregard for the safety of others and a big community safety risk,” Bassetti said.
Oury’s attorney, Shane O’Rourke, noted he learned through conversations with his client’s parents that mental health and substance abuse issues which did not come up in the probable cause report should be considered in this case.
O’Rourke asked the court to consider an unsecured bail in an amount of $10,000 to $50,000, citing the lack of any criminal history for his client.
Lewis County Superior Court Judge James Lawler said due to the nature of the offenses, a secure bail amount would be required and set it at $25,000.
According to the probable cause report, on May 9 a Lewis County Sheriff’s deputy driving in a fully marked patrol car on Interstate 5 observed a man, later identified as Oury, driving approximately 100 miles per hour.
The statement provided by the deputy said Oury was lane splitting while a large amount of surrounding traffic was present and he nearly hit another vehicle.
When the deputy began pursuing Oury with lights and sirens activated, he allegedly continued to split lanes, drive on the shoulder of the freeway and sped up to approximately 115 miles per hour, according to the report.
At one point in the pursuit, Oury allegedly slowed down to the point where the deputy was able to get next to his vehicle. Oury waived at the deputy and sped away again, according to the report.
Meanwhile, other Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies laid down spike strips in an attempt to end the pursuit. Oury avoided the spike strips but his vehicle spun out of control and slid across all lanes of traffic before crashing into a ditch and hitting a tree, according to the report.
An uninvolved vehicle did allegedly hit the spike strips and incurred damage to the vehicle, according to the report.
After Oury’s vehicle crashed, two deputies commanded him to exit the vehicle, but he was not compliant and allegedly stated if one of the deputies did not shoot him, he would kill them, according to the report.
Deputies eventually were able to observe that Oury’s hands were empty and removed him from the vehicle. After the deputies had detained Oury, he explained he attempted to elude the deputies because he thought he had expired tabs and added that he plays too many video games, according to the report.
Oury was then transported to Centralia Providence Hospital where he also did not comply. According to the report, Oury needed to be restrained by eight people at one point, attempted to bite a security guard and scratched a nurse.
Oury’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
