Scott R. Jones, 37, of Kelso, was arrested by Washington State Patrol late Thursday afternoon after he hit two parked vehicles in Chehalis and then crashed his own car near Winlock.
Chehalis police received a report at approximately 4:35 p.m. on Jan. 28 that a silver Mercedes with no license plates had hit a parked car in the 200 block of Northwest Cascade Avenue and took off.
About 10 minutes later, another caller reported that the same Mercedes had hit another parked car before getting onto southbound Interstate 5. Jones crashed the vehicle near Exit 63 and was taken into Washington State Patrol custody.
Jones was booked at the Lewis County Jail for driving under the influence and for failure to appear on previous forgery and disorderly conduct charges. He was scheduled for a preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court Friday afternoon.