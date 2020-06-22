Lewis County Fire District 5 in Napavine is still investigating the cause of a house fire in the 3000 block of Jackson Highway that resulted in the residence being a “total loss” Saturday morning, according to District 5 Public Information Officer Laura Hanson.
The residence was occupied by one man who was able to escape the house. A detached garage and a woodshop area on the property also sustained “light damage.”
The man’s cat has been missing since Saturday morning.
“The family relayed to us that he thought the cat was out, so there is a lot of tall grass around there and it’s possible that the cat was quick enough to get out and hasn’t been located yet,” Hanson said.
Firefighters were on the scene at approximately 8:55 a.m. Saturday and had the fire extinguished around noon, but hot spots within the house continued to smoulder, which caused firefighters to be on the scene well after the fire was extinguished.
“We were on the scene well after 6 o’clock,” Hanson said.
Hanson added that Fire District 5 received support from Fire District’s 6 (Chehalis), 15 (Winlock), 1 (Onalaska), 8 (Salkum/Silvercreek) and the Chehalis Fire Department.
